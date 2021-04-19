Massive boost for Leitrim with €4.5m for Mohill and Dromahair

The Minister for Community and Rural Affairs, Heather Humphreys TD has this morning (Monday) announced a significant funding boost for Co Leitrim for 2 major projects in Mohill and Dromahair under the Rural Development Fund.

The successful projects in Leitrim are based in Dromahair and Mohill and focus on revitalising the towns and enhancing the rural living experience in both centres.

Dromahai has been awarded funding of €1,939,388, towards a total project cost of €2,154,876, for the development of a new public Library. This project will utilise a derelict building in the town centre to deliver a new public Library, cultural and creative space and community facilities, including a multi-purpose meeting room and exhibition space and hot-desking facilities. The project will create a modern, attractive focal point in the community providing cultural, educational, social and job support and remote learning facilities in the centre of town, driving increased economic and civic activity and supporting the overall regeneration and revitalisation of the town centre.



Mohill has been awarded funding of €2,520,000 towards an innovative public realm improvement scheme. The town centre project will enhance the existing streetscapes, create a more accessible, open public realm prioritising pedestrians over cars. The project will enhance the pedestrian experience in the town, encouraging footfall, improving connections between places of education, work, retail and community settings. The total public realm enhancement project in Mohill will cost is €2.8m in total.

Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Councillor Mary Bohan warmly welcomed the funding for these projects, commenting “This is a real god news story for Leitrim. The funding announced today for Dromahair and Mohill will revitalise and restore vibrancy to both of these attractive towns. Innovative projects such as these will make both towns attractive places to live and also for businesses to grow and flourish. With more people seeking to relocate or return to live in Leitrim, projects such as these will make Dromahair and Mohill attractive towns for future growth and investment. “

Local TD and Minister for State, Frank Feighan has welcomed this funding as a ‘massive economic boost’ for both towns and Fianna Fáil Deputy Marc MacSharry warmly welcomed the funding boost to two Leitrim towns.

This scheme did cause some controvery but was passed by Carrick Municipal District last year.

Minister Humphreys stated; “Just three weeks ago, the Government launched Our Rural Future, the most ambitious and transformational policy for rural development in decades. “Today we are putting that policy firmly into action and delivering major investment aimed at town centre regeneration and supporting remote working."