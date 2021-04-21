Carphone Warehouse in Leitrim to close "immediately"

Dixons Carphone has confirmed that the decision to close the Irish Carphone Warehouse business is expected to lead to 486 redundancies.

Carphone Warehouse said its 69 standalone and 12 outlets within a store will all close. Carphone Warehouse has a branch at Rosebank Retailpark, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Their statement read: "Footfall in our Carphone Warehouse stores is down significantly, and we don't expect many customers to sign new contracts with us during this time; our stores will therefore close immediately."

The move will not impact Currys PC World Ireland, which is also owned by the Dixons Carphone group.

It said that over the last year Carphone Warehouse Ireland has seen a decrease in footfall in excess of 40% and a 25% increase in customers buying sim free handsets.

It added that customers are also increasingly choosing to shop with the retailer's large and growing online business or through Currys PC World stores.

"Although these changes in behaviour were anticipated, they were expected to occur over a longer period of time," it said.

"However, the change in shopping behaviours has been accelerated by the pandemic."

The company added that in line with its policy it will go "well beyond its obligations in financial and other support for all affected colleagues."

In a statement on its website, the company said the move was part of a broader transformation of its parent business Dixons Carphone.

"Customers are changing the way they buy mobile devices and connectivity, replacing their handsets less often and buying them separately or as part of more flexible bundles," it said.

The company said staff had worked hard to make Carphone Warehouse Ireland a success and had been the driving force behind its well-earned reputation for excellent customer service and support.

"This difficult decision is no reflection on their commitment, dedication, and professionalism," it said.

"Footfall in our Carphone Warehouse stores is down significantly, and we don't expect many customers to sign new contracts with us during this time; our stores will therefore close immediately," it said.

"We'll continue to help our customers via our central customer support team and will also ask some colleagues to provide operational support over the coming days," it added.

Also read: Irish jobs market accelerates as industries prepare for lifting of lockdown restrictions