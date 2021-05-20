Virginia Agricultural Show cancelled for 2021

The Virginia Agricultural Show has been cancelled for 2021.

Members of the Virginia Show society agreed that current restrictions and uncertainty meant the popular one-day event wouldn't be to the usual high standard if it was to go ahead.

In line with advice from the Irish Shows Association, the committee said it wasn't feasible to continue with planning for this August.In a statement, it was said the safety of the show committee, visitors, spectators, sponsors, exhibitors and guests were at the centre of the difficult decision.

However the society is promising to return bigger and better in the future, with planning already underway for August 2022.

