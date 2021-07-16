Disgraceful dumping of armchairs near Carrick-on-Shannon

Outdoor summer with a difference
Illegal dumping is a scourge and the latest disgusting act in the county is no less so.
Someone went to the trouble of dumping old armchairs in the Kilnagross area near Carrick-on-Shannon.
If you witness any instances of illegal dumping contact the Leitrim Observer at editor@leitrimobserver.ie and we will highlight it.
Also, report such incidents to Leitrim County Council Environment section:
Telephone: 1890 205 205
Email: environment@leitrimcoco.ie
