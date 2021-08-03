Lough Key Forest Park in top five Irish forests

Lough Key Forest Park has been listeed in Coillte's top five forests for outdoor activities this summer.

From mountain biking to ziplining, canoeing to wild camping, Coillte’s forests have something to offer adventurers of all ages.

Noted in the top five is Lough Key Forest Park in Boyle, which has 250 hectares and car parking spaces for 300 cars.

Coillte’s Lough Key Forest Park allows water lovers to row on the lake to explore the many islands of Lough Key.

Whether you’re a keen kayaker or just a casual canoeist, boating across Lough Key can be the perfect adventure for family and friends.

There is a good forest campsite for camper vans and caravans.

If boating is not your thing you could try the other activities including ziplining, a treetop walk or hire an electric bike to explore the forest cycling trails.

Afterwards enjoy some hot food from the outdoor food truck, visit the coffee cart and confectionery kiosk or bring your own feast for the picnic tables.



Lough Key Forest Park in the only Coilte Forest noted in the north west of Ireland.

The other forests on the list are Ballinastoe Forest, County Wicklow; Farran Forest Park, County Cork; Glenbarrow, County Laois and Tibradden Wood, County Dublin.