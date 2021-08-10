10/08/2021

Rents increase by 16% in Leitrim in just one year

Daft have just SEVEN Leitrim properties available for rent

The Irish rental market Q2 2021

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The price of rent has increased 16% in just one year according to Daft.ie


With rental properties at an all time low around the county, the average listed rent is now €695, up 69% from its lowest point.
The large increase in the price of rent is much higher than the national average increase of 5.6% and event the average increase of 15.1% in Connacht.


In this province just 102 homes were available to rent on August 1, down over 60% compared to a year ago.
The monthly price of rent in Leitrim still remains much lower than the national average of €1,477.


The average rent in Donegal is €744 Longford €812, Roscommon €829, Cavan €855 and Sligo €883.

Daft.ie have just SEVEN rental properties in the county available for rent.

Nationwide, there were just 2,455 homes available to rent on August 1st, an all-time low in a series that extends back to January 2006.
On average over the past fifteen years, there have been nearly 9,400 homes available to rent at any one time, while the 2015-2019 average was almost 3,900.


Commenting on the report, Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft Report, said: “As the impact of Covid-19 on daily life begins to recede, the underlying issues facing Ireland’s rental sector are re-emerging.
“It is a sector facing unprecedented shortages, with extraordinarily tight supply.
“This cannot be solved by trying to regulate prices. It can only be solved by adding significant amounts of new supply – and not only in Dublin.”

