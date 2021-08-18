Killargue community revitalised with new broadband hub

Killargue Community Centre has been largely under-used for a number of years.

It boasts a good sized hall with a stage and a large kitchen. In its heyday it would have seen talent competitions, theatrical presentations and showbands treading the boards of the stage. Committee members retired or sadly passed away and it was hard to encourage new blood to become involved.

Last year, Janice Raine Connick put out a plea to the community for people to become more involved. New people came forward, some who have lived in Killargue all their lives and others that have moved there from other places.

The Development Association now has a large committee who are working hard to revitalise and regenerate the community centre.

Remote working is now a very good way of being able to live in the countryside but still earn a living. Killargue Development had the vision several years ago to sign up the BCP, a national network of high speed broadband hubs.

A room in the centre, the brainchild of Bridget Fitzpatrick, was built as a computer suite. She knew that one day, computers would be the future and she was right.

Killargue Development now has four computers and a printer. They will be able to offer remote working opportunities for anyone who needs it.

Also in the pipeline is a private office space with wi-fi and a computer available to rent by the day or week.

This could be useful to anyone wanting a space to hold interviews, counselling sessions, holistic therapies or to just get out of the house and into a working environment without the distractions of the household buzz.

By the end of the year, the community centre should be able to offer remote working, hot desks, private office space and remote access 24/7 with the installation of a smart access system.

Killargue no longer has a shop of any description. An online survey carried out, showed that people wanted a market.

In response to the survey, monthly markets are being trialled with the first market being successfully held on Sunday, August 15.

There was a great variety of stalls such as artisan cakes, willow baskets, handmade soaps.

Sales were brisk and shoppers could avail of cream teas in the pop up ‘Hot Spot’ Café as well as being able to access free wi-fi on their devices.

Other events planned for this year are a willow weaving workshop, an online painting class, online youth projects such as robotics and coding and the restarting of Foroige.

All in all, it looks like the Killargue Development Association is going to be a hub of activity in the local area.