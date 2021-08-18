18/08/2021

Search our Archive

Killargue community revitalised with new broadband hub

Killargue community revitalised with new broadband hub

The new hub at Killargue Community Centre

Reporter:

news reporter

Killargue Community Centre has been largely under-used for a number of years.

It boasts a good sized hall with a stage and a large kitchen. In its heyday it would have seen talent competitions, theatrical presentations and showbands treading the boards of the stage. Committee members retired or sadly passed away and it was hard to encourage new blood to become involved.

Last year, Janice Raine Connick put out a plea to the community for people to become more involved. New people came forward, some who have lived in Killargue all their lives and others that have moved there from other places.

The Development Association now has a large committee who are working hard to revitalise and regenerate the community centre.

Decision on McDonald's in Carrick-on-Shannon expected next month

Remote working is now a very good way of being able to live in the countryside but still earn a living. Killargue Development had the vision several years ago to sign up the BCP, a national network of high speed broadband hubs.

A room in the centre, the brainchild of Bridget Fitzpatrick, was built as a computer suite. She knew that one day, computers would be the future and she was right.

Killargue Development now has four computers and a printer. They will be able to offer remote working opportunities for anyone who needs it.

Also in the pipeline is a private office space with wi-fi and a computer available to rent by the day or week.

This could be useful to anyone wanting a space to hold interviews, counselling sessions, holistic therapies or to just get out of the house and into a working environment without the distractions of the household buzz.

Almost 100 nursing posts not filled in Sligo University Hospital

By the end of the year, the community centre should be able to offer remote working, hot desks, private office space and remote access 24/7 with the installation of a smart access system.

Killargue no longer has a shop of any description. An online survey carried out, showed that people wanted a market.
In response to the survey, monthly markets are being trialled with the first market being successfully held on Sunday, August 15.

There was a great variety of stalls such as artisan cakes, willow baskets, handmade soaps.

Sales were brisk and shoppers could avail of cream teas in the pop up ‘Hot Spot’ Café as well as being able to access free wi-fi on their devices.

Other events planned for this year are a willow weaving workshop, an online painting class, online youth projects such as robotics and coding and the restarting of Foroige.

All in all, it looks like the Killargue Development Association is going to be a hub of activity in the local area.

Fabulous music line up for Back at the Dock in Leitrim this weekend

The Dock Arts Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media