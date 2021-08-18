18/08/2021

Decision on McDonald's in Carrick-on-Shannon expected next month

mcdonalds mcdonalds mcdonalds

A decision on the planning application for McDonald's drive-thru restaurant is due in the next month.

The proposed development consists of a c.0.47 hectare site at the Dublin Road, Rosebank Retail Park in the Townlands of Attirory and Attifinlay, Carrick-on-Shannon adjacent to the N4.

The application by McDonald's Restaurants Ireland Ltd was submitted to Leitrim County Council on March 5 last and a decision date has been listed for September 2 next.

There have been a number of submissions made to the application with a parent expressing concern at the proximity of a fast food restaurant to a secondary school, and local residents concerned about increased traffic levels.

In that regard, Transport Infrastructure Ireland said it considers the application as being at variance with policy on development affecting national roads and it would adversely affect the operation of the national road network.

A local catering company has also said the proposal is inconsistent with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

