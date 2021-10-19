Search

19/10/2021

Impressive new bike stands in Drumsna a boost for cyclists

New bike stands at Robert Strawbridge Monument, Main Street, Drumsna

With increasing numbers of people visiting the village, particularly cyclists, Drumsna Development Association Tidy Towns took the opportunity to improve their communities’ facilities and were successful in their application to purchase and install bicycle stands. 

In the summer of 2020, the Department of Rural and Community Development advertised their Town and Village Renewal Scheme and in addition to the standard scheme, there was a new element which focused funding on immediate interventions that could be delivered in the short-term to assist towns and villages to adapt to COVID-19. The application was successful.

The new stands have been installed at numerous points of interest around the village and will provide a safe place for cyclists to secure their bikes when visiting. 

It is hoped that these new additions, along with the many amenities in the area, will encourage more visitors to call and help aid with the economic and social recovery of our beautiful Shannonside village.

The bike stands have been 90% funded by Leitrim County Council under the Departments Town & Village Renewal Scheme 2020, through the “Accelerated Measure in response to Covid-19” and also with the kind guidance and assistance from Helen Denning and Darragh O’Boyle in Leitrim County Council.

This project was funded by the Department of Rural & Community Development/Government of Ireland in partnership with Leitrim County Council and Drumsna Development Association/Tidy Towns through the Town & Village Renewal Scheme 2020 – Accelerated Measure.

