Search

16/11/2021

Job opportunity at the Shannon Pot, Cavan

Job opportunity at the Shannon Pot, Cavan

The Shannon Pot, Glangevlin, Co Cavan

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Looking for a new job? Cavan County Council have advertised the position Project Manager to oversee the development of the €6m Shannon Pot Discovery Centre and Cavan Burren Park.

Funded by Failte Ireland under the Platforms for Growth initiative, the role may also include the management of some smaller projects in the areas of Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark, Tourism and Community Development, according to the application briefing document.

The position of Project Manager has been advertised on a three-year Specific Purpose Contract. The successful candidate will have primary responsibility for delivering the ambitious plans, which also include various visual experiences, such as a grass rooftop viewing platform.

Other elements will see the construction of the first bridge over the Shannon at source, and a spectacular 450-metre-long elevated walkway at the Burren Park located in the heart of the UNESCO-designated Marble Arch Caves Global Geopark.

Cavan Way walking route to boost Geopark attraction

World Geopark rebrands to boost tourism

New name: Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media