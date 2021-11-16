Job opportunity at the Shannon Pot, Cavan

The Shannon Pot, Glangevlin, Co Cavan
Looking for a new job? Cavan County Council have advertised the position Project Manager to oversee the development of the €6m Shannon Pot Discovery Centre and Cavan Burren Park.
Funded by Failte Ireland under the Platforms for Growth initiative, the role may also include the management of some smaller projects in the areas of Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark, Tourism and Community Development, according to the application briefing document.
The position of Project Manager has been advertised on a three-year Specific Purpose Contract. The successful candidate will have primary responsibility for delivering the ambitious plans, which also include various visual experiences, such as a grass rooftop viewing platform.
Other elements will see the construction of the first bridge over the Shannon at source, and a spectacular 450-metre-long elevated walkway at the Burren Park located in the heart of the UNESCO-designated Marble Arch Caves Global Geopark.
