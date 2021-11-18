Search

18/11/2021

Searches and investigation ongoing after Gardai find AK47 in West Cavan

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Gardai attached to the Special Detective Unit have seized an AK47 weapon following a search in County Cavan yesterday. 

The search, which is part of an investigation into dissident republican activity, took place in the Tullyhaw area of the county - this barony covers almost all of West Cavan from Ballyconnell to Dowra.

When asked if a more specific location could be released, Gardai informed the Leitrim Observer that this is a "live investigation" and searches are continuing.

Cavan Chief Superintendent said, "The removal of this firearm from circulation should be considered a significant blow to the operational activities of dissident republicans in the border region." 

A quantity of ammunition was also reportedly recovered. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing. 

