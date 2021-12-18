Search

18 Dec 2021

You will need to be up early to spot Santa this year

NASA reveals when you can see Santa's Sleigh

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Due to weather conditions NASA  said it will be unable to track Santa in the skies this year, but you will be able to have a sneak peak of Santa in rehearsal in the lead up to the big day.

The ‘sleigh’ will be visible to the naked eye if you know where to look, according to NASA.

NASA said: “It is the third brightest object in the sky and easy to spot if you know when to look up".

Adding: "Visible to the naked eye, it looks like a fast-moving plane only much higher and travelling thousands of miles an hour faster!”

When you can spot ‘Santa’s sleigh’ this Christmas, according to NASA


Sat Dec 18 at 7:32 AM where it will be visible for 5 minutes moving from the South to the South East
Sun Dec 19, 6:45 AM where it will be visible for 3 minutes moving from the South-South East to the East South East
Tue Dec 21, 6:46 AM where it will be visible for 6 minutes moving from the South-South West to the East 
Wed Dec 22, 5:59 AM where it will be visible for 5 minutes moving from the South to the East South East
Thu Dec 23, 5:14 AM where it will be visible for 2 minutes moving from the South-South East to the East South East
Thu Dec 23, 6:47 AM where it will be visible for 6 minutes moving from the South West to the East 


To help you spot Santa’s sleigh - you can download the ISS tracking app on the App Store of Google Play Store.

You can also visit NASA’s website.

