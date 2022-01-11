250 PCR tests being administered daily in Carrick-on-Shannon

Covid Test Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon. Picture: Gerry Faughnan
The HSE are dealing with a high number of requests for PCR tests, Leitrim people have been waiting over a week to confirm postivie antigen tests results and to book a PCR test.
According to the HSE Carrick-on-Shannon testing centre has 250 appointments of PCR tests daily. It is open Monday to Friday 9.30am - 4.30pm.
Sligo Community Testing Centre is opened daily from 9.30am to 5pm, Monday to Sunday and is currently offering 550 appointments for PCR tests daily.
The booking process for a PCR has changed over Christmas due to the high number of requests. Most people are now sent antigen tests if they have symptoms or are a close contact. Anyone with a positive antigen test should seek a confirmatory PCR test but those who receive a negative antigen test should continue to self-isolate until they are symptom-free for 48 hours.
Those who have yet to receive their booster jab as well as parents of children aged 5 years and over are encouraged to register online or attend a walk-in vaccination clinic.
Children who have had Covid-19 can still get the vaccine, but must wait for a month after their positive test.
Parents will need need a Personal Public Service (PPS) number, Eircode, mobile phone number and an email address to book a vaccine appointment for their child online.
