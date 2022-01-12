Search

12 Jan 2022

Carrick-on-Shannon Vacciation Centre jabbing record numbers

Carrick-on-Shannon Vacciation Centre jabbing record numbers

Carrick-on-Shannon's Vaccination clinic is in the Primary Care Centre

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Over 1500 vaccinations have been administered in the Carrick-on-Shannon Vaccination Centre since Christmas.

The number provided by the HSE to the Leitrim Observer comes after high numbers of children passed through the walk in clinic last weekend for the new 5-11 year old covid -19 vaccination and booster vaccinations continuing at pace.

The HSE are advising parents to register their children for the jab and are calling for people over 16 to get their booster jab as Ireland pushes through this wave of the Omrican varient.

250 PCR tests being administered daily in Carrick-on-Shannon

