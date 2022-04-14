Breaking News: Man charged with fatal assaults in Sligo

Gardaí have charged the man, aged in his 20s, who was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Sligo.
He will appear before Sligo District Court this afternoon, Thursday 14th April 2022 at 4.45pm.
More on this story later.
