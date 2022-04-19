Gardai renew appeal for information as teen known to frequent Longford missing for over a week

Gardaí at Store Street are renewing their appeal for assistance in tracing 16-year-old Jodie Burns who is missing from the Dublin 1 area since Monday, April 11, 2022.
Jodie is described as being 5’ 9” tall, of stocky build, with short blonde hair and blue eyes.
Jodie is known to frequent the Dublin City centre, Tallaght or Longford areas.
Anyone with any information on Jodie’s whereabouts are asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 666 8002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
