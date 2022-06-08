Search

08 Jun 2022

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) surveying works in Leitrim

08 Jun 2022 4:51 PM

Surveying and design works for the National Broadband Plan (NBP) rollout continues in Leitrim on week beginning 06/06/22.

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) are the company undertaking the fibre network roll-out to enable high speed internet connectivity for 544,000 premises across the country.

NBI would like the public to know that contractors will be on the ground in Leitrim, both inspecting and recording pictures of infrastructure such as poles, cables and underground ducts.

The teams have been fully trained in physical distancing practices, hygiene, appropriate use of personal protective equipment and how to engage with the public in a safe manner if and when required.

In Leitrim, the surveys will commence in the Ballinamore Municipal District.

Entegro are the contracting company commencing this work and they will have vehicles and signage with both their own, and NBI logos. Employees will also wear hard hats and high visibility vests featuring the NBI logo. All contractors will also carry official ID cards and essential worker letters.

The NBI customer call centre number is 0818 624 624 (local call rate) or email contactus@nbi.ie for any queries. For further information on the NBP see www.nbi.ie

