Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Paddy Maguire clears Mikey Gordon's shot off the line last Sunday Picture: Willie Donnellan
FRIDAY JUNE 10
U17 Regional Competition Final: Lough Allen Gaels v Mohill in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 7.00
SATURDAY JUNE 11
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glencar Manorhamilton; Melvin Gaels v Mohill; Annaduff v Leitrim Gaels; Aughawillan v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins
Division 2: Ballinaglera v Gortletteragh; Drumreilly v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Allen Gaels v Fenagh St Ciallin’s; Aughnasheelin v Carrigallen
Division 3: Bornacoola v Glenfarne Kiltyclogher; Drumkeerin v Eslin; Kiltubrid v Aughavas
SUNDAY JUNE 12
TG4 LGFA All-Ireland IFC: Wexford v Leitrim in Enniscorthy 2.00
Masonite ACL: All 1.00
Reserve Division 2: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Allen Gaels; Annaduff v Glencar Manorhamilton; Leitrim Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert
Reserve Division 3: Melvin Gaels v Ballinaglera; Aughnasheelin v Gortletteragh; Bornacoola v Aughavas; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Cloone
SATURDAY JUNE 18
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1: Mohill v St Mary's Kiltoghert; Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Glencar Manorhamilton v Aughawillan; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Annaduff
Division 2: Fenagh St Caillins v Aughnasheelin; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Allen Gaels; Carrigallen v Ballinaglera; Gortletteragh v Drumreilly
Division 3: Aughavas v Cloone; Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Drumkeerin; Eslin v Kiltubrid
SATURDAY JUNE 25
Masonite Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Leitrim Gaels 7.00
SATURDAY JULY 2
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1: Melvin Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; Aughawillan v Mohill; Annaduff v Glencar Manorhamilton
Division 2: Aughnasheelin v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Allen Gaels v Gortletteragh; Ballinaglera v Fenagh St Caillins; Drumreilly v Carrigallen
Division 3: Cloone v Eslin; Kiltubrid v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher; Drumkeerin v Bornacoola
SATURDAY JULY 9
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1: Glencar Manorhamilton v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; Melvin Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Leitrim Gaels v Mohill; Aughawillan v Annaduff
Division 2: Carrigallen v Gortletteragh; Allen Gaels v Aughnasheelin; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Fenagh St Caillins; Ballinaglera v Drumreilly
Division 3: Eslin v Aughavas; Bornacoola v Kiltubrid; Glenfarne/Kiltycloghter v Cloone
SATURDAY JULY 16
Masonite Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Leitrim Gaels 7.00
SATURDAY JULY 23
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Aughawillan; Mohill v Glencar-Manorhamilton; Annaduff v Melvin Gaels
Division 2: Aughnasheelin v Ballinaglera; Gortletteragh v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Fenagh St Caillins v Carrigallen; Drumreilly v Allen Gaels
Division 3: Glenfarne/Kiltycloghter v Eslin; Bornacoola v Aughavas; Drumkeerin v Cloone
FRIDAY JULY 29
Masonite Division 2: Ballinaglera v Allen Gaels 7.00
SATURDAY JULY 30
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Mohill; Aughawillan v Melvin Gaels; Leitrim Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton; Annaduff v St Mary's Kiltoghert
Division 2: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Carrigallen; Drumreilly v Aughnasheelin; Gortletteragh v Fenagh St Caillins
Division 3: Cloone v Bornacoola; Aughavas v Glenfarne Kiltyclogher; Kiltubrid v Drumkeerin
RESULTS
Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final: Leitrim 2-16 Sligo 1-19 (Sligo win 4-2 on pens)
TG4 LGFA All-Ireland IFC: Offaly 3-11 Leitrim 1-10
Connacht Minor Shield Final: Leitrim 1-9 Roscommon 4-14
U17 Regional: Northern Gaels scr Eastern Gaels w/o; Mac Diarmada Gaels 3-7 Mohill 4-22; Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels 2-3 Lough Allen Gaels 6-6; St Mary's Kiltoghert 1-15 Southern Gaels 2-13
Westlink Coaches U15 League
Division 1 Final: Glencar Manorhamilton 2-10 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 3-3
Division 2 Final: St Brigid’s 7-11 St Patrick’s Dromahair 5-7
Masonite ACL
Division 3: Aughavas 3-7 Drumkeerin 0-11
Reserve Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert 3-13 Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 2-16; Mohill 5-15 Carrigallen 0-6; Fenagh St Caillins 1-15 Melvin Gaels 1-10
Reserve Division 2: Kiltubrid w/o Aughawillan scr
Reserve Division 3: Cloone 3-11 Bornacoola 1-7; Ballinaglera 2-8 Aughnasheelin 3-16; Mohill 2-10 St Patrick's Dromahair 9-24
Members of Jake Kerrigan's family: Catriona his mother, Katie his sister, Luke his brother and Kevin his father
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.