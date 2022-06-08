Search

08 Jun 2022

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Paddy Maguire clears Mikey Gordon's shot off the line last Sunday Picture: Willie Donnellan

Leitrim Sport

08 Jun 2022 3:15 PM

FRIDAY JUNE 10

U17 Regional Competition Final: Lough Allen Gaels v Mohill in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 7.00

SATURDAY JUNE 11

Masonite ACL: All 7.00

Division 1: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glencar Manorhamilton; Melvin Gaels v Mohill; Annaduff v Leitrim Gaels; Aughawillan v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins

Division 2: Ballinaglera v Gortletteragh; Drumreilly v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Allen Gaels v Fenagh St Ciallin’s; Aughnasheelin v Carrigallen

Division 3: Bornacoola v Glenfarne Kiltyclogher; Drumkeerin v Eslin; Kiltubrid v Aughavas

SUNDAY JUNE 12

TG4 LGFA All-Ireland IFC: Wexford v Leitrim in Enniscorthy 2.00

Masonite ACL: All 1.00

Reserve Division 2: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Allen Gaels; Annaduff v Glencar Manorhamilton; Leitrim Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert

Reserve Division 3: Melvin Gaels v Ballinaglera; Aughnasheelin v Gortletteragh; Bornacoola v Aughavas; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Cloone

WATCH: Leitrim denied crucial goal as TV footage confirms extra-time square ball decision was wrong

Green & Gold boss Andy Moran asks why benefit of the doubt was not given to attacking team in decision to disallow goal

SATURDAY JUNE 18

Masonite ACL: All 7.00

Division 1: Mohill v St Mary's Kiltoghert; Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Glencar Manorhamilton v Aughawillan; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Annaduff

Division 2: Fenagh St Caillins v Aughnasheelin; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Allen Gaels; Carrigallen v Ballinaglera; Gortletteragh v Drumreilly

Division 3: Aughavas v Cloone; Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Drumkeerin; Eslin v Kiltubrid

SATURDAY JUNE 25

Masonite Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Leitrim Gaels 7.00

SATURDAY JULY 2

Masonite ACL: All 7.00

Division 1:  Melvin Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; Aughawillan v Mohill; Annaduff v Glencar Manorhamilton

Division 2: Aughnasheelin v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Allen Gaels v Gortletteragh; Ballinaglera v Fenagh St Caillins; Drumreilly v Carrigallen

Division 3: Cloone v Eslin; Kiltubrid v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher; Drumkeerin v Bornacoola

SATURDAY JULY 9

Masonite ACL: All 7.00

Division 1: Glencar Manorhamilton v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; Melvin Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Leitrim Gaels v Mohill; Aughawillan v Annaduff

Division 2: Carrigallen v Gortletteragh; Allen Gaels v Aughnasheelin; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Fenagh St Caillins; Ballinaglera v Drumreilly

Division 3: Eslin v Aughavas; Bornacoola v Kiltubrid; Glenfarne/Kiltycloghter v Cloone

Moran wants to build for future as Leitrim foundations are now in place

SATURDAY JULY 16

Masonite Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Leitrim Gaels 7.00

SATURDAY JULY 23

Masonite ACL: All 7.00

Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Aughawillan; Mohill v Glencar-Manorhamilton; Annaduff v Melvin Gaels

Division 2: Aughnasheelin v Ballinaglera; Gortletteragh v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Fenagh St Caillins v Carrigallen; Drumreilly v Allen Gaels

Division 3: Glenfarne/Kiltycloghter v Eslin; Bornacoola v Aughavas; Drumkeerin v Cloone

FRIDAY JULY 29

Masonite Division 2: Ballinaglera v Allen Gaels 7.00

SATURDAY JULY 30

Masonite ACL: All 7.00

Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Mohill; Aughawillan v Melvin Gaels; Leitrim Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton; Annaduff v St Mary's Kiltoghert

Division 2: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Carrigallen; Drumreilly v Aughnasheelin; Gortletteragh v Fenagh St Caillins

Division 3: Cloone v Bornacoola; Aughavas v Glenfarne Kiltyclogher; Kiltubrid v Drumkeerin

Sligo win penalty shootout after epic Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final but Leitrim fans rage over disallowed goal

LEITRIM 2-16 SLIGO 1-19 AET (SLIGO WIN 4-2 ON PENALTIES)

RESULTS

Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final: Leitrim 2-16 Sligo 1-19 (Sligo win 4-2 on pens)

TG4 LGFA All-Ireland IFC: Offaly 3-11 Leitrim 1-10

Connacht Minor Shield Final: Leitrim 1-9 Roscommon 4-14

U17 Regional: Northern Gaels scr Eastern Gaels w/o; Mac Diarmada Gaels 3-7 Mohill 4-22; Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels 2-3 Lough Allen Gaels 6-6; St Mary's Kiltoghert 1-15 Southern Gaels 2-13

Westlink Coaches U15 League

Division 1 Final: Glencar Manorhamilton 2-10 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 3-3

Division 2 Final: St Brigid’s 7-11 St Patrick’s Dromahair 5-7

Masonite ACL

Division 3: Aughavas 3-7 Drumkeerin 0-11

Reserve Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert 3-13 Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 2-16; Mohill 5-15 Carrigallen 0-6; Fenagh St Caillins 1-15 Melvin Gaels 1-10

Reserve Division 2: Kiltubrid w/o Aughawillan scr

Reserve Division 3: Cloone 3-11 Bornacoola 1-7; Ballinaglera 2-8 Aughnasheelin 3-16; Mohill 2-10 St Patrick's Dromahair 9-24

