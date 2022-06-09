Suspected drugs haul of €3,500 during Rory Gallagher Festival in Ballyshannon

The drugs that were seized at the weekend in Ballyshannon
Gardaí attached to the District Drugs Unit at Ballyshannon Garda Station seized a quantity of suspected controlled drugs (psychedelic drug 2C-B, Cocaine, Cannabis, Ketamine and MDMA) with an estimated street value of €3,500 (pending analysis) during an operation on Sunday last, which was put in place to combat the sale or supply of Drugs during the 'Rory Gallagher festival'.
One man was arrested, detained and was later charged to appear in Court.
This seizure forms part of #OperationTara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris last July.
The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.
Gardaí in Ballyshannon are also investigating a number of 'Simple Possession' drugs offences that were detected during the course of the festival.
