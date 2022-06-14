Watch: Leitrim Village welcomes home World Record Breaker Ricki Wynne

Ricki Wynne was given a hero's welcome in Leitrim Village last night, Monday June 13.

Crowds met the endurance runner in Leitrim Village and Drumshanbo yesterday evening when he returned home from his gruelling world breaking success.

Ricki ran up and down Ireland's holy mountain, Croagh Patrick, for 24 hours straight, which took him 15 round trips.

Ricki was wearing GPS trackers on the day to ensure he had it all recorded properly for the Guinness Book of World Records.

He started the challenge at 10am on Saturday and ran through the night, finishing up at 10am on Sunday morning!

Ricki undertook the run to raise much needed funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association to honour a close friend of his who is living with the dreadful condition, and to commemorate the memory of another Drumshanbo native who has passed away.

Motor Neurone Disease is a progressive neurological condition that attacks the motor neurones, or nerves, in the brain and spinal cord. Currently, there is no cure for the disease.

The link for donations is www.idonate.ie/rickiwynne