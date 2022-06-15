Search

16 Jun 2022

St Patrick's GAA Dromahair Healthy Clubs link up with Caring for the Carers

Dromahair GAA club's Sean Kelly pictured with Tina Cawley of Family Carers Ireland at the launch of the initiative

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

15 Jun 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Coinciding with National Carers Week 2022, Family Carers Ireland and Dromahair’s GAA Healthy Clubs will offer a day's respite to acknowledge the tireless and sometimes forgotten work of the carers in our communities next Saturday June 18.

The initiative will invite carers to an enjoyable break from their daily duties to meet other carers, chat and enjoy the surroundings of a tranquil setting. The day itself will include transport, an empowering workshop, helpful information clinics as well as other optional activities, lakeside lunch and the evening will conclude with a boat trip on the Rose of Innisfree - all in a comfortable and friendly setting.

Seán Kelly from Dromahair’s Healthy Club explains “We want to give carers an opportunity to connect with one another and perhaps form their own support circles - by meeting in this informal and comfortable setting we hope they will stay in touch afterwards and maybe become a lifeline to those who might find it challenging at times”. He continues “we have to remember that our carers suffered throughout the pandemic too and are right up there with our front-line workers”.

There will be no cost to the carers who join the event, and it is hoped it might be the first of many in the future, not just locally but rolled out through more Family Carers Ireland branches and GAA Healthy Clubs nationwide.

Tina Cawley from Family Carers Ireland sees the benefits this can bring “initiatives like this are at the heart of what we do here at FCI and we want to support our carers as much as possible so they know their work is acknowledged and they’re not alone.”

Carers that will be contacted include those who look after children/adults with illnesses, additional needs or mental health conditions; those taking care of elderly family members/friends/neighbours (e.g. living with Alzheimer's or dementia); those who have taken responsibility for family members due to separation or bereavement. In addition, those who have cared for others in the past are equally welcome to join the day’s events.

If you’re a carer or you know a carer who would benefit from this event, please book your place by contacting Tina 071 9143128 or 086-1726664 at Family Carers Ireland or email mcawley@familycarers.ie

