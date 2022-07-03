Female motorist remains in custody after garda from Kilmore sustains serious injuries

A FEMALE motorist arrested following a hit and run incident in County Limerick on Thursday remains in garda custody this Sunday.

A prominent and popular member of An Garda Siochána in Limerick was seriously injured during a collision which occurred on the R522, between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh, on Thursday evening. The off-duty member was on his bike at the time.

"Shortly after 7.15pm, garda and emergency services were alerted after a cyclist was discovered with serious injuries. The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was treated at the scene and airlifted to Cork University Hospital. His injures are described as serious," said a garda spokesperson.

Gardai confirmed the woman, aged in her 20s, is still being detained Henry Street garda station this Sunday under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A car was also seized for forensic examination. The scene of the collision has been examined by Garda Forensic Collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh at the time of the incident with camera footage is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí. Henry Street garda station can be contacted at 061 212400.