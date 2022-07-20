Search

21 Jul 2022

Terrific performances from Carrick rowers

Terrific performances from Carrick rowers

Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club's J18 squad of Mae Harman, Grace Earley, Patrycja Kaminska and Sarah Lee after they competed in the National Rowing Championship in Cork last weekend

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

20 Jul 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Last weekend Carrick on Shannon made a terrific showing at the National Rowing Championships in the National Rowing Centre in Cork. 

Among the crews sent were Aoife Lowe representing Carrick in the intermediate single scull and Grace Earley, Mae Harman, Patrycja Kaminska and Sarah Lee representing the club in the Junior 18 double and quad divisions. All our athletes had a terrific performance and made the club proud. 

Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club receives 'Texaco Support for Sport' funding

Many former Carrick rowers were also present and represented NUIG and UCD. Gwen O’Rourke and Shauna Murtagh had seats in the club 8 which raced straight through their opposition and crossed the line in first place to earn themselves a championship pot. This is a serious achievement for these girls and a huge milestone in their rowing career. 

The NUI Galway team, featuring former Carrick Rowing club members Gwen O'Rourke and Shauna Murtagh (second and third from right) who won the Senior Ladies 8s at the National Rowing Championships last Sunday in Cork

Shauna then went on to race in the senior 8 on Sunday which had the famous Fiona Murtagh stroking the boat. Fiona was one of four girls who won bronze in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer and it was an honour to be racing in the same boat as such a sportsperson. 

That 8 crushed the other boats and sailed past the finish line earning another pot for both Shauna and her club. Major well done to those girls.

Kilnagross' Earley brothers head to Henley Regatta

The Earley brothers, Fintan and Thomas from UCD, also had a great weekend of racing. Fintan won his first pot on Saturday afternoon stroking the UCD inter 8. He then went on to stroke the senior 8 on Sunday afternoon that won gracefully to win the third consecutive title in a row. 

Kilnagross brothers Fintan and Thomas Earley pictured with the senior championship trophy after they helped UCD to a third consecutive victory in the Men's Senior eights at the National Rowing Championships in Cork last weekend

A great achievement for both brothers to be in the same crew winning one of the most sought after races of the championship. It’s great to see former members progressing to such a high standard in their rowing careers, it’s a true testament to their rowing and coaches in Carrick rowing club. Hopefully there are bigger and better things in store for Carrick members. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media