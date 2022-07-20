Search

20 Jul 2022

Manorhamiltons' Eanna Clancy makes Sligo Rovers' debut

Eanna Clancy in action for Sligo Rovers against UCD Picture: SligoRovers.com

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

20 Jul 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Last Sunday was a very proud day for Manorhamilton Rangers when their former underage star and Irish Schools soccer international Eanna Clancy made his debut for Sligo Rovers' first team in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division clash against UCD last Sunday evening in the Showgrounds.

Unfortunately for Eanna, who came on in the 34th minute to replace Shane Blaney, Rovers went down to a 2-0 defeat but his presence meant two Leitrim players in the Rovers line-up alongside Leitrim Village's Niall Morahan. 

Manorhamilton's Eanna Clancy selected for Ireland Schools Soccer squad

St Clare's CS student picked in squad to face Scotland on St Patrick's Day in Dublin

Morahan had played on the previous Thursday in the Bit O'Red's penalty shootout victory over Welsh side Bala Town in the Europa Conference League. They now face Scottish Premiership side Motherwell this Thursday July 21, in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League. 

Congratulations to Eanna on his fantastic debut.

Local News

