Leitrim Local Link Bus Stop Change

Local link services
Recently all Local Link buses leaving from Manorhamilton to Drumshanbo and Kinlough, have changed from the Sligo Road Bus Stop to New Line Bus Stop, adjacent to the Costcutter shop (opposite the Glens Centre).
Local Link buses coming from Drumshanbo and from Kinlough will stop as usual at the Sligo Road Bus Stop.
Details, including timetables, etc., for the above bus services are all listed on the TFI Local Link Donegal Sligo Leitrim website.
