Leitrim LGFA launches Gotham Dry Wall Club Championships - GALLERY

Eighteen teams, three competitions and an intense two month competition where thrills and spills are on the menu is what is in store for the lady footballers of Leitrim as the Gotham Dry Wall New York Leitrim LGFA Club Championships get underway next Sunday.

Next Sunday sees another clash of the champions when Senior A winners Glencar Manorhamilton host their neighbours and last year's Intermediate winners Dromahair in the first round in Boggaun and Leitrim LGFA chairperson Kathy Butler is looking forward to an exciting competition.

“If you look at the fixtures and the way the games are scheduled, you can see at any point a team could get caught, the standard is so high,” Kathy told the Observer at the launch of the competition in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, “We saw it through the League and even the Spring League, teams taking points off each other and quite close to each other.

“Championship is a different ball game as well all know so at any point it is there for the taking. It promises to be very competitive.”

Just how competitive it is can be illustrated by the fact that Glencar Manor reached last year's Connacht Senior Club Final where they were defeated by eventual All-Ireland champions Kilkerrin Clonberne while St Joseph's were denied after extra-time by eventual Connacht Intermediate winners Tourlestrane.

“A good year for club football and it just goes to show that we’re able to hold our own with any county on the provincial stage which is very positive. So very proud of those teams representing themselves and their county in style.”

Kathy paid tribute to sponsors Gotham Dry Wall New York for backing Leitrim LGFA: “We’re delighted to have Gotham Dry Wall New York supporting us again this year and huge thanks to James, John & Michael in New York for their continued support, we’re very appreciative of it and we’re looking forward to a good championship. We’ve got 18 teams entering across three divisions so it is very exciting.”

This year’s competition again sees a combined Senior A & B competition with Glencar Manorhamilton and St Joseph’s ranked as Senior A and while it makes it a bit more complicated, the format works out well for everyone.

“Potentially it was, it leaves it a little bit complicated with the Senior A and Senior B but there is an option going forward for regrading again so that it will align with just one competition but that is admin work for the Autumn to see if that works or not.

“But at the same time, it is great to see the level of competition and standard is so high across all competitions particularly Senior A and Senior B.”

The rising standard and cooperation between the mens and ladies board also saw increased crowds for Ladies games last year with Sunday mornings designated for Ladies games: “It worked out very well and it seems that people are getting into the mindset of attending two games on a day.

“It frees up Saturday evenings for the men and Sunday mornings for us and I'm looking forward to continued big attendances. We saw that across all the finals last year, the Ladies finals were really well attended so it was fantastic.”