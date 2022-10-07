Aughansheelin seek to defy injury crisis against momentum building Kiltubrid

Derbies are notoriously hard to predict, add a semi-final to the mix and next Saturday’s opening Smith Monumentals IFC Semi-Final between neighbours Aughnasheelin and Kiltubrid becomes almost something of a lottery.

Derbies take on lives of their own and as we saw in last Saturday’s Senior encounters, semi finals are unpredictable, volatile affairs when one team’s serene progress to a final is halted in a matter of seconds by something out of the blue.

On paper, on league position, on form, Aughnasheelin are the favourites here but with an injury list that would have most managers crying, they have risen to every challenge under the stewardship of Terence Reynolds and remain, just, the team to beat in the rest of the competition.

That was why the sight of Fintan Fitzpatrick heading to the sideline with an apparent hamstring injury in a lacklustre quarter-final win over Bornacoola must have filled every Aughnasheelin supporter with dread.

Fitzpatrick is the cutting edge of this Aughnasheelin team every bit as much as Ciaran Cullen is the heartbeat, the driving force in the middle of the field and the man who keeps the top opposition forward under wraps. But Fitzpatrick is a close second in terms of importance.

That’s a tough load to bear but Fitzpatrick did just that when he played in the group game victory over Drumreilly, clearly minding an injured leg but still scoring eight points. If Aughnasheelin get the same sort of contribution next Saturday, they’ll be hard stopped.

Got to say I’ve been impressed by Aughnasheelin’s hard working wing-forward duo Pearse McTeigue and Darragh Gunn - both cover the ground to great effect and Kiltubrid will need to counter their tireless tracking and hard work.

In defence, the experienced trio of Paul Earley, Wayne Gilgunn and Sean McWeeney add class and a bit of steel to the defence while Cormac Sammon and Aaron Hoare can dominate most midfield battles with their aerial ability and physical power.

Yet Aughnasheelin will be wary of what Kiltubrid offers, a team that hasn’t hit the heights in this campaign but who have found a way to win. Crucially, they have what the Yanks call “the big Mo” - momentum is picking up and a young Kiltubrid are growing in confidence and ambition.

They have injury worries of their own - Stephen McLoughlin, Kealan McKeon and Eamon Geoghegan for their quarter-final win over Drumkeerin, their confidence will have taken a big leap by winning without the trio but they’ll definitely prefer to have all three available for Saturday’s encounter.

That Drumkeerin win showed just what Kiltubrid are all about - they were struggling mightily to cope with Drumkeerin’s blistering start but once Iarlaith O’Brien blasted to the net, they were transformed as they bossed the rest of the game and were more convincing winners than the eight point margin suggests.

Barry McWeeney is to Kiltubrid what Fitzpatrick is to Aughnasheelin - great pace, an eye for a score and capable of racking up big tallies, McWeeney is the cutting edge. He’ll be closely marked but McWeeney is elusive and if he hits form, he’ll take some stopping.

One of the big boosts Kiltubrid have got this year has been the impact of the O’Brien brothers - both Fionn and Iarlaith have added real running power and hard work to this Kiltubrid team and they have an eye for a score.

James Tighe will be better again after his first game following a return from injury while Shane Foley & James Gill both continue to deliver impressive leadership and resolve at the heart of the Kiltubrid defence.

Right now, everything screams Aughnasheelin in this one - their physical power gives them a great edge and they've shown incredible resolve in overcoming injury setbacks that would have crippled most teams. They'll be severely tested by an emerging Kiltubrid team who have nothing to lose and are hitting form at just the right time.

This will be close and tight but if Fitzpatrick is able to play, you've got to think that Aughnasheelin will book their place in the final. Just don't be surprised if Kiltubrid spring a surprise!