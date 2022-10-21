The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

It'll be windy today
A breezy start to today, Friday, October 21, with showers or longer spells of rain. There will be dry spells and occasional bright spells also. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with fresh and gusty southeast or cyclonic variable winds.
TONIGHT: Rain and showers look set to become largely confined to Connacht and Ulster overnight with good dry periods developing elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh south or southwest winds.
