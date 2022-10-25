WhatsApp outage affecting users in Ireland and globally

Whats App
A WhatsApp outage has left users across the globe without the ability to send or receive messages this morning (Tuesday, October 10).
The outage has left users in Ireland experiencing the loading wheel on the top of the screen with chats not updating and messages were not sending.
It appears the outage is global.
"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta spokesperson said.
A persistent message is showing for many users at the top of the app, saying it is “connecting” to the server, but then appears to fail to do so, leaving users unable to send or receive any messages.
