02 Nov 2022

Kiltubrid's goal bonanza as they storm into Connacht Final

ORANMORE MAREE 1-11 KILTUBRID 6-8

The Kiltubrid team who defeated Oranmore Maree in the Connacht LGFA Intermediate Club Semi-Final

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

02 Nov 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Goals win games and Kiltubrid certainly took that to heart as they blew away the challenge of Galway’s Oranmore Maree last Sunday in the Connacht LGFA Intermediate Club Championship to qualify for the Provincial Final.

Beating Galway opposition is never easy and to do it at the home of Oranmore Maree even more remarkable but Kiltubrid, who reached two Connacht Senior Club Finals in the past, are now one step away from emulating Glencar Manorhamilton by lifting the Connacht Intermediate title.

Playing against a stiff breeze in the first half, Kiltubrid’s smart passing to open the Oranmore defence yielded four first half goals. Oranmore Maree opened the scoring with a point from play. 

Kiltubrid target woman Michelle Guckian opened her side’s account with a free and followed it up with a well executed goal. Two further points from Oranmore either side of an Aoife McWeeney effort before Oranmore replied with a goal to take the lead.

But whatever hopes Oranmore had were short lived as a point from a Michelle Guckian snapshot tied the scores before Emma Guckian got on the end of a great pass from Michelle to find the net. 

A great long range point from Oranmore was cancelled out with Ellen Keany splitting the posts. The goals kept coming for Kiltubrid as Riona McKeon found the net after a goalmouth scramble with Oranmore replying with two points of their own.

Kiltubrid found themselves down to 14 players coming into halftime with Kellie O’Brien yellow carded for a late tackle. Before half time, both sides exchanged two more points each with Emma Guckian again finding the net.

In the second half, Kiltubrid played with the wind at their backs and ruthless defending from the six Kiltubrid backs marshalled by goalkeeper Miranda Foley frustrated the Oranmore side who were attempting to overturn the seven point halftime lead by working the ball through the Kiltubrid defence in search of goals.

A trademark mazy run from midfielder Aoife McWeeney ended with a goal for Kiltubrid before Michelle Guckian pointed from play and two Oranmore points coupled with two shots that came back off the crossbar for the Galway side. 

Emma Guckian finished the scoring with her third goal of the game. A harsh yellow card for Aoife McWeeney, meant Kiltubrid played the closing 10mins with 14 players but the Oranmore side couldn’t take advantage as smarter use of the ball from Kiltubrid around the middle of the field got them across the line. 

Kiltubrid now play Charlestown Sarsfield in the Connacht Final on Saturday November 12, at St Croan’s GAA club in Enfield with a 1 pm throw-in.

KILTUBRID

Scorers: Michelle Guckian 1-6, 3f; Emma Guckian 3-0; Aoife McWeeney 1-1; Riona McKeon 1-0; Ellen Keany

Team: Miranda Foley, Laura Redican, Caroline Doherty, Claire Kelly, Sinead Tighe, Lauren Tivnan, Kelly O’Brien, Aoife McWeeney, Niamh Tighe, Ellen Keany, Emma Guckian, Aine Redican, Claire McWeeney, Michelle Guckian, Riona McKeon. Subs used: Orla McWeeney, Teresa Mylott, Clodagh McGrail and Lauren Meehan

Local News

