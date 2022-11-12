Leitrim Development Company is hosting an Employer Breakfast at The Shed Distillery

Leitrim Development Company (LDC) will host a breakfast meeting for employers at The Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo on Wednesday, November 16 from 8-10am.



Employers from the region are invited to attend to learn more about the employment and training supports on offer.

The event will help raise awareness of the various employment support projects and programmes run by the Development Company while also offering employers in the region an opportunity to develop their networks.



Speaking about the event, Chris Gonley, CEO of LDC, said: “As a Leitrim-based employer that works with and delivers pre-employment and in-work supports to people around the county, we know the huge impact that our programmes have across a wide range of businesses and sectors.



“Our teams provide a range of pre-employment and in-work supports for business and we invite employers from the region to come to our event at The Shed on November 16 to learn more about what we do and how we can support them and the communities we serve”.



Headquartered in Drumshanbo and with offices in Mohill and Manorhamilton, Leitrim Development Company is a community-led Local Development Company and a registered charity. It provides a range of accredited training and employment-focussed programmes across Co Leitrim, supporting hundreds of job seekers progress into further education, training and employment each year.



Employers can register for this event by contacting Mark Willis on mark@ldco.ie or 086 1372976.