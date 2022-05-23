What is in your horoscope this week - May 23, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing May 23, 2022.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

This is a dynamic time for you, when you’ll show up as the fiery and spontaneous trailblazer that you are. Go-getter Mars moves into your sign midweek and joins expansive Jupiter and luscious Venus. Your energy levels could soar, and you’ll feel ready to take on any challenge. The weekend can be exciting as a bold move might see you happily leaving your comfort zone.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

You’ll be eager to enhance your inner game, and to shatter those beliefs that have kept you playing smaller than is necessary. Valiant Mars moves into your sector of psychology and spirituality this week, enhancing your determination to live life to the full. Any book or teacher that can help inspire the warrior within will be welcome as you journey onward and upward.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

You already excel at working the room during key events, but as Mars joins buoyant Jupiter and Venus in your social zone, you’ll be the life and soul of any party. You’ll have more influence due to your charisma, and you’ll impress some interesting people. If you do have a goal, there is no better time to jump in and make it happen. Nothing can stop you reaching it!

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

If you’ve already taken advantage of Jupiter’s expansive presence to buoy up your career, this week brings the chance of further breakthroughs. Mars will empower this zone for six weeks so you can direct your energy to achieving goals that may have been on the back burner. The weekend could see you being daring and taking a step forward that might change your life.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

This is one week that keeps getting better as it goes along. You’re primed for adventure, and as Mars moves into Aries you’ll be looking for exciting opportunities that leave you feeling alive. You need to be active, so daily exercise is a must to stave off restlessness. You’ll also have plenty of courage to face down obstacles to your plans, and to dare to go after big dreams.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

You’ll be happy to pull the levers of power to your advantage. And if you do, you might come away with an arrangement or deal that suits you perfectly. If you can make money out of it, you’ll be even more delighted. You’ll also be ready to embrace change and to tackle issues that have got in the way of progress. With a clean slate, there will be no stopping you.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

There’s nothing boring about your love life or relationships, and if you’re going through a stuck phase, then Mars’s move into Aries is bound to shake things up further. There’s plenty of potential to rekindle red-hot passion in a bond, or to experience an instant attraction. If you need the courage to say something to someone, you’ll have no trouble getting your point across.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

Ready to take the world by storm? It’s time to streamline your affairs so that you can spend more of your days fulfilling your dreams. As Mars enters your lifestyle sector, you’ll have plenty of energy, and this could incline you to exercise more. The coming weeks and months might see you being victorious in so many ways. Things you never thought possible may become doable.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Although Mercury’s rewind phase could cause some delays, the positive energy and optimism that is now showing in your chart can see you tackling any difficulties with grace and ease. Plus, with Mars moving into Aries you’ll be fired up for new adventures, and the bigger the better it seems. If there are mountains to climb, whether literal and metaphorical, you’ll be there.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

Wherever you hang your hat is home, as key influences can find you putting down temporary roots, especially if the travel bug hits. And while your home zone is emphasized, your sense of adventure could encourage you to explore other locations that might make a better location for your hopes and dreams. You may also be ready to give your place a major makeover.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

You’ll be on fire when it comes to sharing your message, or when communicating through writing, speaking or any other medium. You have the power to change hearts and minds, and if you have something to sell, you could be most persuasive. Experiencing delays? These may be a mild inconvenience. You’ll find a way to overcome such matters through sheer willpower.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

Finances may have shown signs of improvement, with expansive Jupiter bringing more and better opportunities your way. This trend will continue for some while yet. But this week you get further reinforcements as Mars moves into Aries and adds extra fuel to your money-making capabilities. If you’ve been dreaming up a side hustle, you might now decide to make a go of it.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll flourish this year, and feel confident that whatever you turn your hand to, you can succeed at. Don’t take too much for granted though. The more work you put in, the more success you’ll have.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll have so much get up and go, there will be no stopping you. The downside is that you could be too impulsive. A pause for thought can help you make wiser and healthier choices.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your words and thoughts have power, and if you set a strong intention or make a passionate promise, you’ll do your utmost to make sure it happens. Don’t be too intense though, learn to go with the flow.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You may be good at starting things, but will you finish them? This year, you might be excited by many ideas and projects. If you’re to have any success, stick to one or two you’re most excited about.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Someone may grab your attention in a big way, but it could make someone else jealous. Where and who you direct your focus on this year, can either help you or hinder you. It pays to be careful.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This is the year to take good care of yourself, with extra nurturing, more sleep and a healthy routine that can boost energy levels. Revel in your senses too, and a whole new world might open up for you.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your luck is in, and any bold moves you make are more than likely to pay off if you persevere. Commitment is key though. If a plan or project speaks to your heart, you’ll likely do very well.