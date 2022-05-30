Ericsson announces 250 new jobs for Athlone

Ericsson has been in Athlone for more than 40 years and already employs 1200 people at its Research and Development base
Today they have announced 250 new jobs at it's base in Athlone.
The jobs will be created over the next three years with recruitment starting immediately for a range of positions.
The positions at the Irish Research and Development Centre for Ericsson in Athlone will support 5G growth and continued investment in Cloud Technologies.
The company has been in Athlone for more than 40 years and currently employs 1200 workers at its midlands base.
The positions will include software developers, data scientists, architects, cloud and mobile communication engineers at all career stages.
