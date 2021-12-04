Keep warm and fit this winter with Leitrim Sports Partnership

Winter is coming but the amazing people of Leitrim won't let it keep them inactive. As the weather gradually turns colder and wetter, the activities don't stop! They sometimes go indoors but they don't stop.

It will take more than a little bit of weather and a worldwide plague to keep us off the pitches and courts, tracks and trails.

Keep reading to see what is coming up under the auspices of the Leitrim Sports Partnership and what has been going on over the last six weeks.

Volunteer Supports Fund 2022

LSP Funding available for Club Coaches/Volunteers that want to complete coach education courses in their chosen sport in 2022. The volunteer support initiative aims to successfully increase the number of people of all ages playing a leadership role in developing sports and physical activity in their communities. This will be achieved through the delivery of training and education courses to support volunteers in their development as community leaders/coaches of sport and physical activity.

Leitrim LSP will provide this opportunity for assistance in training and education for individuals or clubs by funding a percentage of the cost of the course. For more information, please visit our website www.leitrimsports.ie or email sports@leitrimcoco.ie. Expression of Interest in Volunteer Supports programme 2022 closing on December 1.

Outdoor Rec 3 wilderness first aid

Members of North West Canoe Club have taken part in the intensive two day training course on October 23 & 24, and this is funded through the urban outdoor adventure initiative, "Rescue Emergency Care" Remote & Wilderness First Aid is a programme designed to introduce a systematic method of first aid for managing casualties and is an invaluable addition to any outdoor pursuits training.

Social Tennis & Yoga classes in Ballinamore

Residents of Carraig Accommodation centre have taken part in social tennis sessions in Ballinamore Sports Complex. Yoga sessions are also being delivered weekly with adult residents from Carraig Accommodation Centre.

Inclusive Physical Activity Sessions

Great to see everyone enjoying our inclusive outdoor dance & boccia programmes over the past few weeks. Dancefit sessions are continuing via Zoom!

IWA Chair Exercise Programme

Chair exercise movement to music, stretch and flexibility and Go for Life Games with members of the Irish Wheelchair Association this 4-week programme started on the October 19.

Halloween Inclusion Bowling

Leitrim Sports Partnership in partnership with Bee Park Sports Hub funded bowling for children and young adults with additional needs who attend our weekly multi sports sessions.

Inclusive Horse riding Programme

Horse riding programme started in Mooreland’s with girls and another programme boys with additional needs for 6 weeks.

Zumba in St Ciaran’s

We had a fun Zumba dancing programme with St Ciaran’s service users.

Rowing with TYs in Mohill

Lough Rinn Sport and Recreation Hub have recently began a six week introduction to rowing programme. The programme is being delivered indoors at Topline Mohill Community Sports Hub and the students are being coaches by coaches from Carrick Rowing Club.

Dancing and Multi Sports in Carrigallen

Six week Dancing and multi sports programme started on November 2, for teenage boys and girls with additional needs in Carrigallen

Men’s shed Physical Activity programme

Ballinamore Men’s shed is taking part in a 6 week exercise programme with us including exercises to music, stretch and flexibility, scooch and Go for Life Games

Aerobics in Manorhamilton

Aerobics sessions started on the 15th of November at 11am with the National Learning Network in Manorhamilton for 6 weeks for young adults with disabilities

Older Adults programme

Movement to music, stretch and flexibility and Go for Life Games in Carrigallen Day Centre, Ballinamore Day Centre, in Glencar, in Glenfarne Rainbow Ballroom, in Drumkeeran, in the Ballagh Centre Rossinver with older adults.

Girls Active Programme

A fun varied physical activity programme for teenage girls in Ballinamore, Carrigallen and Drumkeerin. The girls get an opportunity to try lots of different sports, activities, dances and fitness classes.

Transition Year Olympic Handball

This programme is being rolled out across the county with Transition Year students from Carrigallen, Ballinamore, Mohill, Carrick on Shannon and Drumshanbo.

For more information on any of the Leitrim Sports Partnership activities, please call 0719650498 or email sports@leitrimcoco.ie visit www.leitrimsports.ie