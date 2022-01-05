Ultramarathoner Ricki Wynne on the literal highs of his sporting year in 2021

2021 is coming to an end and here in the Observer Sports Department, we've asked some of the county's sports stars and journalists to cast their eyes back over the last 12 months and give us their stand out moments. Ultra-marathoner Ricki Wynne gives us his thoughts on the highs and hows of 2021. See next week's Leitrim Observer for more from our Sports Review of the Year

HIGHLIGHT OF THE YEAR: My personal highlight of the year was when I ran the Kerry Way Ultra, a distance of 200km that traverses over some of the highest peaks in Kerry! I took second place in a time of 22 hrs 53 mins which was the third fastest time ever recorded!

LOWLIGHT OF THE YEAR: Personally I am lucky enough to say that I didn’t have a lowlight this year! Even through the pandemic my life didn’t change too drastically - hmmm, that doesn’t really say a lot for how exciting my life is!!!

EASIER OR TOUGHER IN 2021 DEALING WITH THE PANDEMIC: Life was obviously tougher in some ways because of the restrictions. Not being able to leave the county for a long time didn’t make it easy for my training. As a mountain runner, I somehow live in a county with absolutely no mountains!

Ricki Wynne (centre) in action during the Kerry Way - the highlight of his sporting year

PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR: Definitely has to be Katie Taylor. I think what she's doing for the world of boxing has put Irish women's boxing on map and has put Ireland on the map! She’s a seriously impressive athlete!!

TEAM OF THE YEAR: My wife is from Mayo & would like me to say the Mayo Football team (& their supporters!!) for their “never give up” attitude but I’m not gonna say that! I have to say the rowers Paul O’Donovan & Fintan McCarthy (inset) who not only put their names into Olympic history but they did it while also having the craic & putting a bug smile on all of our faces!

PERSON OR EVENT THAT MADE YOU DO WOW IN 2021: Jakob Ingebrigtsen blew my mind this year! He’s a track & field runner from Norway who won the Olympic 1,500m and he won the European Cross Country Gold medal which was on in Dublin in December - he blew the competition out of the water as he normally does!

ONE THING I’D DO TO MAKE SPORT BETTER IN 2022: I’d love to see more coverage of Ultra Marathons, especially in Ireland! There are more people getting involved in it now but also a lot of people that don’t know it even exists. And Ireland is a great country for mountain Ultras because of such places like the Wicklow Mountains, the Donegal Mountains, The Mourne Mountains & of course the Kerry Landscape!

ONE TO WATCH IN 2022: Ricki Wynne!

