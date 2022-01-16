Athletics Ireland Assistant Coaching course

Athletics Ireland and Leitrim Sports Partnership will hold an Assistant coach course on January 21-22.
The theory part of the course will be held online via zoom on Friday January 21, from 7pm-9.30pm with the practical elements held from 9.30am-1pm on Saturday January 22, in Mohill.
This course normally costs €50 per person but through the volunteer supports fund. Leitrim Sports have funded €30 per person so the cost of the course is €20 per person. This can be paid via https://eventmaster .ie/event/pdp4hvyTyo
If you are interested, book your place as soon as possible.
