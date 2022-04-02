Search

02 Apr 2022

Drumshanbo top south to finish top three in Junior A

Drumshanbo top south to finish top three in Junior A

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

02 Apr 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Drumshanbo VS Junior As bowed out with pride after reaching the Junior A semi-final for the first time in four years before they had to blow out against a very strong Portlaoise team.

Quarter Final: Drumshanbo VS beat Presentation Fethard 25-16 23-25 15-7

This was a thriller. Fethard were a step up from previous matches and so many times when Drumshanbo thought they’d won a point, back the ball came, leaving Drumshanbo 1-4 behind at the start. Mark Nolan, who was an excellent defender of emergencies throughout the day, served them into a 5-4 lead. Still level at 6, it was an extraordinary run of 5 serves through the rafters from Brian Nolan that opened up an 11-6 gap.

Sligo prevail against Leitrim as crowd basks in Markievicz Park sunshine - GALLERY

Ronan Guckian and Darragh McCormack were setting up each other very well. There were many thrilling rallies with the longest containing a spectacular dive from McCormack. Jack Beirne who came into the game with a finger injury served out the set with three aces.

Drumshanbo changed two of the first six for the second set. One of the newcomers Daniel Gilrane was the only player to win a point on serve right up to Drumshanbo trailing 10-16 as the team even lost their rotation set up.

Finally the other newcomer Aaron Gallagher, who proved a great mover, change matters by serving 5 including 2 aces, and 3 aces from Beirne, put them 19-18 ahead. Level at 21-21 Fethard raced to 23. McCormack served it level but Fethard sneaked the set.

Jack Beirne was rested for the third set and it was close at the start to 5-4. Then Kaelin Spark served 3 and Brian Nolan served another five to set up Drumshanbo for their first Junior A semi-final for four years.

Drumshanbo volleyballers conquer the interesting East

Semi Final: Portlaoise beat Drumshanbo 25-16 25-18

Portlaoise won the senior B National final this year and with a pick out of 700 pupils and wonderful facilities they turned up with a team that physically bigger and stronger than Drumshanbo.

There is no age limit for Junior and although all their team were in second year as required, some looked definitely older than their Drumshanbo opposition. The big change was that they were strong enough to absorb the stinging serves of Drumshanbo’s best and set up spikes from that to put Drumshanbo under permanent pressure.

It was close enough up to 4-6 but then Portlaoise went on a huge run of serves which neither a time-out or, Kaelin coming on as a substitute, failed to stop. Portlaoise led 16-7 before Sparks got Drumshanbo first score on serve. James Winters came on towards the end but although he made no error, Portlaoise sailed on to win the set.

The day ended on a high note though, as a runs of serves from McCormack and a spike from Brian Nolan put them 6-2 ahead. It was still level at 9 and Drumshanbo only trailed 11-12 13-14 14-16 and 15-18.

It was really closer than this as two crucial decisions went against the Leitrim school. Jakub Zalpala, who had been superb throughout, saved many balls and followed up with challenging spikes.

But eventually Portlaoise’s strength prevailed. Jack Beirne came on at the end it was a consolation for him that he aced Drumshanbo’s last winner at 18. Portlaoise, deserving winners, have reached their first ever A volleyball final.

Drumshanbo Senior volleyballers bubbling under

Panel with serves: McCormack 13, Guckian 6, M. Nolan 9, Beirne 12, B. Nolan 16, Zapala 14, Gilrane 2, Gallagher 5, Sparks 4, Winters

The Drumshanbo VS team who finished third in the All-Ireland Schools Junior A Volleyball Finals. (Back, from left) Ronan Guckian, Daniel Gilrane, Jakub Zalpala, Darragh McCormack, Jack Beirne, Brian Nolan, Mark Nolan, Aaron Gallagher, Brian Nolan, Kaelin Spark, James Winters. (Front) Ruairí Grier, Karl Winters, Jason Lynch

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.The g

Stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village

Newsletter LeitrimObserver

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.
The ground floor comprises of a spacious entrance hallway with feature staircase.
Off the hallway is a bright sitting room with fireplace. The hallway leads into the open plan fitted kitchen / dining room with island. A snug area with feature fireplace and stove is located just off the kitchen.



Also accessed off the kitchen area is a playroom / office area, utility room with shower room and access to integral garage.
The second floor comprises of the master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and luxury ensuite with shower and jet bath.
A further three spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the main bathroom.
The third floor comprises of a large bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.




Patrick Convey of the selling Agents iamsold commented “It is an exceptional example of an architecturally designed and energy efficient B2 rated home which is finished to a high standard turn key finish throughout.
“We have no doubt that this will be one of the finest properties to come to the market in Co. Leitrim and indeed the North West this year.
“This bright and spacious property has all the extras and is the work from home dream. The location is c. 20 minutes to Carrick-on -Shannon and 25 minutes to Sligo.”



The property has triple glazed windows fitted and is heated by oil fired central hearing with a heat recovery ventilation system.
Externally the property benefits from a large modern workshop unit with concrete yard.
The stone gate piers and entrance walls at the main road ensures a grand entrance to this fine property.
For more details please contact www.iamsold.ie on 01 244 0000.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media