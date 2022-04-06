Deirdre Martin helps Ireland to bronze in Anglo Celtic Plate 100km in Perth

Carrick AC's Deirdre Martin in action for Ireland in the Anglo Celtic Plate 100km race
Carrick-on-Shannon AC's Deirdre Martin won her first Ireland vest last Sunday and helped the Irish women's team to bronze medals in the Anglo Celtic Plate 100Km race in Perth, Scotland.
Deirdre, who had been battling injury in the lead up to the race, clocked a time of 9 hours 7 minutes 05 seconds for the 62 plus mile race to take 12th overall in the female section and third scorer on the Irish team who finished third overall!
Running 42 rounds of a 2,381 metre lap, the current Carrick AC juvenile coach went through the halfway point in a time of 4 hours 20 minutes 14 seconds, clocking times between 11.48 and 13.17 for her laps.
The second half of the race was much tougher with her laps averaging between 12.11 and 14.39 as the Leitrim runner crossed the line in 40th overall spot.
