Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

The Manorhamilton Rangers team who were defeated 3-1 by Castlebar Celtic in last Sunday's Connacht U14 Shield Quarter-Final in the Bee Park in Manorhamilton
WEDNESDAY APRIL 6
Girls U12: Group A Cup: Carrick Town v TBC 6.30 McSharry Park
U15: Group C: Dromahair v Dromore Villa; Group B: Manorhamilton Rangers v Coolaney Utd (6.30)
THURSDAY APRIL 7
U15: Group C: Carrick Blue v Carrick Town 6.30
U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Boyle Celtic; Group C: Carrick Town v Coolaney Utd (6.30)
FRIDAY APRIL 8
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Strand Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.30
Girls U18: Cup: Manorhamilton Rangers v TBC 6.30 Dromahair
SATURDAY APRIL 9
U13: Group B: Shield: Calry Bohs v Carrick Town 11.00
U12: Group A: Boyle Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00; Group B: Shield Semi-Final: Carrick Town v Real Tubber 12.30 McSharry Park
U15: Group A: Shield Semi-Final: Ballisodare United v Carrick Town 2.00 Ballisodare
SUNDAY APRIL 10
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Carrick Town v Ballygawley Celtic 11.00
U11: Group C: Dromahair v Ballymote Celtic 10.00 Cleveragh
U18: Group A: Real Tubber v Manorhamilton Rangers 3.00
MONDAY APRIL 11
U12: Group A: Boyle Celtic v Carrick Town 6.30
U18: Group A: Carrick Town v Real Tubber 6.30
U14: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Carrick Town 6.30
TUESDAY APRIL 12
U13: Group A: Carrick Town v Boyle Celtic 6.30
U15: Group A: Cup semi final: Manorhamilton Rangers v St Johns 6.30
FRIDAY APRIL 15
U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Boyle Celtic 6.30
SUNDAY APRIL 24
Glasshouse Hotel Cup: Quarter-Final: Real Tubber v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00
Frank Kennedy Cup: Carrick Town v Dromahair 11.00
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballymote Celtic scr Manorhamilton Rangers w/o
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Gurteen Celtic 1-0 Dromahair; St John’s 8-0 Carrick Town
U15: Group C: Dromahair 7-1 St Johns; Yeats United 5-1 Carrick Blue
Girls U12: Group A: Shield final: Arrow Harps 3-0 Manorhamilton Rangers; Group C: Cup Semi Final: Kilglass Inishcrone 4-1 Carrick Town; Shield final: Benbulben 3-0 Dromahair
U17: Group B: Dromore Villa 3-0 Carrick Town; Calry Bohs 5-1 Dromahair
Conn Shield Boys U14: Manorhamilton Rangers 1-3 Castlebar Celtic
Girls U15: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 4-0 Strand Celtic; Group B: Shield: Carrick Town 2-1 Dromahair
Girls U13: Group A: Carrick Town 2-0 Ballymote Celtic
