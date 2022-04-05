Search

06 Apr 2022

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

The Manorhamilton Rangers team who were defeated 3-1 by Castlebar Celtic in last Sunday's Connacht U14 Shield Quarter-Final in the Bee Park in Manorhamilton

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

05 Apr 2022 8:30 PM

WEDNESDAY APRIL 6

Girls U12: Group A Cup: Carrick Town v TBC 6.30 McSharry Park

U15: Group C: Dromahair v Dromore Villa; Group B: Manorhamilton Rangers v Coolaney Utd (6.30)

THURSDAY APRIL 7

U15: Group C: Carrick Blue v Carrick Town 6.30

U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Boyle Celtic; Group C: Carrick Town v Coolaney Utd (6.30)

WATCH: Irish stars Matt Doherty and Chiedozie Ogbene's stunning goals at the weekend

FRIDAY APRIL 8

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Strand Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.30

Girls U18: Cup: Manorhamilton Rangers v TBC 6.30 Dromahair

SATURDAY APRIL 9

U13: Group B: Shield: Calry Bohs v Carrick Town 11.00

U12: Group A: Boyle Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00; Group B: Shield Semi-Final: Carrick Town v Real Tubber 12.30 McSharry Park

U15: Group A: Shield Semi-Final: Ballisodare United v Carrick Town 2.00 Ballisodare

Celtic boss hopes Old Firm clubs increase away allocation to restore 'traditional derby atmosphere'

SUNDAY APRIL 10

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Carrick Town v Ballygawley Celtic 11.00

U11: Group C: Dromahair v Ballymote Celtic 10.00 Cleveragh

U18: Group A: Real Tubber v Manorhamilton Rangers 3.00

MONDAY APRIL 11

U12: Group A: Boyle Celtic v Carrick Town 6.30

U18: Group A: Carrick Town v Real Tubber 6.30

U14: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Carrick Town 6.30

TUESDAY APRIL 12

U13: Group A: Carrick Town v Boyle Celtic 6.30

U15: Group A: Cup semi final: Manorhamilton Rangers v St Johns 6.30

FRIDAY APRIL 15

U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Boyle Celtic 6.30

Abbey Rovers march into final

Abbey Rovers 4-1 Melview

SUNDAY APRIL 24

Glasshouse Hotel Cup: Quarter-Final: Real Tubber v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00

Frank Kennedy Cup: Carrick Town v Dromahair 11.00

RESULTS

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballymote Celtic scr Manorhamilton Rangers w/o

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Gurteen Celtic 1-0 Dromahair; St John’s 8-0 Carrick Town

U15: Group C: Dromahair 7-1 St Johns; Yeats United 5-1 Carrick Blue 

Girls U12: Group A: Shield final: Arrow Harps 3-0 Manorhamilton Rangers; Group C: Cup Semi Final: Kilglass Inishcrone 4-1 Carrick Town; Shield final: Benbulben 3-0 Dromahair

U17: Group B: Dromore Villa 3-0 Carrick Town; Calry Bohs 5-1 Dromahair

Conn Shield Boys U14: Manorhamilton Rangers 1-3 Castlebar Celtic 

Girls U15: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 4-0 Strand Celtic; Group B: Shield: Carrick Town 2-1 Dromahair

Girls U13: Group A: Carrick Town 2-0 Ballymote Celtic

Local News

