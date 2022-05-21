Great displays at Leitrim Athletics U9-11 Team Finals in Sligo

Members of Ballinamore AC who competed at the Leitrim Athletics U9-11 Team Finals in Sligo
The Leitrim Athletics U9 to 11 Team Finals were held at the Atlantic Technological University in Sligo last Wednesday with some great competition at the very youngest level of competitive athletics open to clubs.
The top three teams, which are made up of two athletes whose combined score determines the medals, qualify for the Connacht Team Finals, also held in Sligo, on Saturday, June 11.
In other athletics news, Eanna Madden opened up his 2022 outdoor season last Saturday with a third place finish over 400m in a time of 47.69 at the Belfast Irish Milers Meet.
Leitrim athletes head back to Sligo next Wednesday May 25, for the County Track & Field Championships at the ATU track. Competition starts at 6pm sharp so athletes are asked to be there with their entry fees from 5.30 pm.
The results of the Leitrim Team Finals are as follows:
U9 BOYS: 60m: 1. Conor Gill & Mark Prior (Ballinamore AC0 21.38; 2 Tom Dillon & Bobby O’Sullivan (Ballinamore) 25.47; 300m: 1 Conor Gill & Sean O’Brien (Ballinamore) 2.33; Relay: 1. Ballinamore; Long Jump: Tom Dillon & Bobby O’Sullivan 3.46m
U10 GIRLS: 60m: 1. Tara & Avril Gilmartin (Drumshanbo) 20.74; 2. Caoimhe McCabe & Cara Nolan 20.99; 3. Sophie Doyle & Eva Faughnan (Carrick) 21.00; 4. Farrah Duignan & Eva Beirne (Carrick) 23.18; 5. Sadhbh O’Hart & Grace Clifford (Carrick) 23.21; Relay: 1 Drumshanbo; 2 Carrick; Long Jump: 1. Sophie Doyle & Eva Faughnan 5.29m; 2. Sadhbh O’Hart & Grace Clifford 4.54m; 3. Caoimhe McCabe & Cara Nolan 4.09m; 4 Farrah Duignan & Eva Beirne 3.60m; Turbo Javelin: Avril & Tara Gilmartin 8.95m
U10 BOYS: 60m: 1. Oscar Senturk & Ben Smyth (Carrick) 21.37; 2. Dylan Nolan & Senan McCabe (Drumshanbo) 20.19; 3. Hector Hughes & Aaron Sullivan (Carrick) 20.43; 4th: Rory Enright & Henry Kieran (Carrick) 21.37; 500m: 1 Dylan Nolan & Senan McCabe 3.51; Relay: Carrick; Long Jump: 1. Oscar Senturk & Ben Smyth 6.05m; 2. Rory Enright & Henry Kieran 4.77m; 3. Hector Hughes & Aaron Sullivan 4.38m ; Turbo Javelin: Mark Prior & Sean O’Brien (Ballinamore) 13.61m
U11 GIRLS: 60m: 1. Annie O’Brien & Sofia Sullivan (Ballinamore) 20.11; 2. Ornaith Guckian & Eleanor Reilly (Carrick) 20.23; 3. Farrah O’Dowd & Aoibhinn Cox (Carrick) 20.26; 4. Cadhla O’Rourke & Lana Foley (Drumshanbo) 25.31; 600m: 1. Ornaith Guckian & Eleanor Reilly 4.31; 2. Maria Prior & Sofia O’Sullivan (Ballinamore) 4.58; 3. Aoibhinn Cox & Elise Cody (Carrick) 5.16; Relay: Carrick; Long Jump: 1. Maria Prior & Annie O’Brien (Ballinamore) 5.03m; 2. Farrah O’Dowd & Elise Cody (Carrick) 4.92m; Turbo Javelin: Cadhla O’Rourke & Lana Foley 10.21m
U11 BOYS: 60m: 1. Tommy Keane & Sean Lever (Carrick) 19.72; 2. Oisin McGowan & Jack Collins (Drumshanbo) 20.00; 3. Mark McShera & Charlie Scollan (Drumshanbo) 20.29; 4. Mark Conefrey & James Dillon (Ballinamore) 20.40; 5. Tom Wynne & Liam Noone (Carrick) 20.67; 6. Fionn Gallagher & Liam McGovern (Drumshanbo) 21.34; 600m: 1 Padraig Guckian & Adam Gill (Ballinamore) 4.24; 2. Rory McNulty & James Dillon (Ballinamore) 4.37; 3. Brendan Carey & Sean Lever (Carrick) 4.53; Relay: 1 Ballinamore; 2. Carrick; 3. Drumshanbo; Long Jump: 1. Mark Conefrey & Padraig Guckian (Ballinamore) 6.96m; 2. Tommy Keane & Tom Wynne (Carrick) 5.35m; 3. Fionn Gallagher & Liam McGovern 4.75m; 4. Brendan Carey & Liam Noone (Carrick) 4.60m; Turbo Javelin: 1 Mark McShera & Charlie Scollan 19.40m; 2. Rory McNulty & Adam Gill (Ballinamore) 17.36m
