Carrick-on-Shannon AC announce sponsorship deal with Brady Insurance Carrick-on-Shannon

Carrick-on-Shannon Athletic Club are delighted to announce a new partnership with Brady Insurance which will see the long established local company become the club’s first ever main sponsor.

The new partnership, which was announced on Monday afternoon, will see Brady Insurance of Carrick-on-Shannon become Carrick AC’s first ever main sponsor in a deal that will run for three years.

Brady Insurance Managing Director Jane Brady said “Brady Insurance are delighted to announce our sponsorship of Carrick-on-Shannon Athletic Club. As a local company with deep roots in the locality, we are aware of the good work that so many sporting groups do for the young people of the area.

“We are aware of Carrick AC’s proud tradition, their success at Provincial and National level down through the years, and the many Carrick AC athletes who have donned the Irish vest. It is their work on the ground, with so many youngsters of all ages and all abilities down through the years, that attracted us to supporting the work of the club.”

“This is why we, at Brady Insurance, as parents and proud locals, are delighted to have this opportunity to give something back to the area we live in and to support the fantastic work Carrick-on-Shannon AC do for children and the region.”

Carrick AC Club Chairperson Siobhan Murtagh welcomed the news: “We are so thrilled that Brady Insurance have come on board as Carrick AC’s first ever main sponsor. It is a big first for us and we are especially pleased to have such a strong local sponsor. Carrick AC, like so many sports clubs around the region, are constantly looking for finance to help us meet the day to day running costs of the club, be it buying equipment or renting facilities.

“Having a sponsor like Brady Insurance come on board is a wonderful opportunity for which we are incredibly grateful.

“We would like to thank Brady Insurance for their support and we hope our members will support our new sponsors with their insurance business. Like our club, Brady Insurance are an institution in the area and we look forward to forging a great partnership together. ”

The news of the sponsorship agreement comes as Carrick-on-Shannon AC prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their foundation in October 2023 and will enable the club to make plans to mark that special occasion.

Brady Insurance was founded in September 1959 and is one of Ireland's most successful and well regarded brokers. They recently acquired Loftus Insurance and the company continues to go from strength to strength. They have customers all over Ireland and lead the market in terms of professionalism and high levels of service. Learn More about the company at www.bradyinsurance.ie