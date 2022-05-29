Wins for Mark & Karen at Irish Life Health Connacht Schools

Dean Williams of Lough Allen College on his way to finished third in the Intermediate Discus at the Irish Life Health Connacht Schools Track and Field at TUS Athlone Picture: Ben McShane Sportsfile
Lough Allen College's Mark Hazlett and St Clare's Karen Mulvaney Kelly were Leitrim's only winners at last Thursday's Irish Life Health Connacht Schools Track & Field championships at the Technological University of the Shannon in Athlone.
Mark won the Minor boys 75m hurdles while Karen won the Minor Walk as well as taking home a silver medal from the javelin. There were also medals for Dean Williams of Lough Allen College in the discus and shot, Drumshanbo VS's Setanta Glesson in the Junior walk and Luke Fitzmaurice of Lough Allen College in the Inter Walk.
Sarah Brady of St Clare's won a silver medal in the Senior girls steeplechase while there were a couple of near misses with Carrick CS's Luke Charles finishing fourth in the Minor 100m and 5th in the Long Jump, Drumshanbo's Timmy Kane fourth in the Senior 5,000m while the Carrick CS Junior girls squad finished fourth in the relay.
The All-Ireland Schools Championships will be held on Saturday, June 4, in Tullamore.
The full list of Leitrim results available are as follows:
Minor Girls: Karen Mulvaney Kelly (St Clare's) 1st Walk 5.50.05, 2nd Javelin 20.46m; Anna Keane (Carrick CS) 7th 100m 14.74 & 7th Long Jump 3.88m
Minor Boys: Mark Hazlette (Lough Allen College) 1st 75m Hurdles 11.90; Luke Charles (Carrick CS) 4th 100m 13.81 & 5th Long Jump 4.49m; Scott Kerr (Carrick CS) 7th 800m 2.33.40; Sean McGreevey (Drumshanbo VS) 7th Shot 7.11m
Junior Girls: Amy Murtagh (Carrick CS) 7th 100m 14.79; Aoife McDwyer (Carrick CS) 9th 800m 2.53.8; Anna Drohan (St Clare's CS) 11th Javelin 7.37m; Relay: Carrick CS 4th
Junior Boys: Setanta Glesson (Drumshanbo VS) 2nd Walk 6.34.89; Lucas Lyons (St Clare's CS) 6th 1,500m 5.01.63 & 7th 800m 2.26.75
Inter Girls: Aimee Harkin (St Clare's CS) 8th 1,500m; Sophie Brady (St Clare's CS) 6.03.02; Oriel Phillips (St Clare's CS) 6th Javelin 12.54m
Inter Boys: Dean Williams (Lough Allen Colleges 3rd Discus 26.34m & 3rd Shot 10.48m; Luke Fitzmaurice (Lough Allen College) 3rd Walk 9.54.92
Senior Girls: Sarah Brady (St Clare's CS) 2nd steeplechase 5.58.91
Senior Boys: Timmy Kane (Drumshanbo VS) 4th 5,000m 19.21.91
