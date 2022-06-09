Mohill CC & Carrigallen VS win titles in Leitrim Sports Partnership Transition Year Olympic Handball tournament

Leitrim Sports Partnership recently held a very successful Olympic Handball Tournament for Transition Year students in Ballinamore Sports Complex with Carrigallen Vocational School winning the girls title and Mohill Community College winning the boys title. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some photos of the teams taking part.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.