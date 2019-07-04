Carrick-on-Shanon's Kennet De Silva to undertake seven hour charity run for Samaritans Ireland

Kennet De Silva from Hartley, Carrick-on- Shannon is planning on running a 7 hour ultra marathon to raise funds for Samaritans Ireland on Friday, July 19 with the help of local company Vistamed.

Vistamed is Kennet's main sponsor and is providing him with a great platform to raise funds and awareness.

“I'm running during Vistamed's company day. It is a day dedicated for team building and fun activities for Vistamed employees,” said Kennet.

“While everyone else is enjoying their activities I'm planning to run at least 42 miles during the 7 hour work day regardless of the weather. I have come to love what Samaritans Ireland do everyday to help people in need and wanted to help them raise vital funds,” he said.

You can support Kennet through GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/f/runcheetah

