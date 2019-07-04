Manorhamilton cyclists present €7,306 to Northwest STOP

Six brave ladies from the Manorhamilton area completed the gruelling 870 kilometres National Cycle Against Suicide over the southern part of Ireland from Saturday, April 27 to Monday, May 6 this year.

The six – Chloe Rooney, Margo Kerrigan, Geraldine Rooney, Deirdre Gaffney, Aoife Molloy and Emma O’Hagan – through their Herculean efforts raised an excellent sum of €7,306 for Northwest STOP.

Acknowledging the super cycling and fundraising efforts of the ladies a spokesperson for the Manorhamilton based suicide prevention organisation said “they raised €7,306 for STOP which will provide over 200 hours of free counselling in our area.

“Last month we provided a staggering 70 hours of counselling in the Sligo/Leitrim area.”

