Leitrim’s sporting souvenirs and stories wanted for Europe's biggest online sports collection

From left to right: photos of the Hamilton GAA Club, medals from the Cork mini-marathon, medals from the Irish Pole vault championships and a photo from the very first Irish National Surfing Champions
Do you have a sporting story or sports souvenir that you are proud of? Share it with EPIC to have it included in the Europeana Sport collection.
EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum is inviting sports fans, aficionados, experts and collectors throughout Leitrim and abroad to become part of the Europeana Sport collection, a major project undertaken by museums, libraries and cultural organisations across Europe.
Souvenir programmes, tickets, medals, photographs, jerseys, keepsakes, song sheets or other sporting memorabilia and the stories connected with them are all welcome.
Those with sporting memories or memorabilia to share are invited to have them assessed, digitised and uploaded to the Europeana Collection, either at a Collection Day in the CHQ building on July 24, or online via the EPIC Website.
It will be shared as part of Europeana - Europe’s platform for digital cultural heritage and be recognised as part of Ireland’s sporting history.
People can find out more at www.epicchq.com/storyofsport
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.