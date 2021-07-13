Celebrate Italy winning euros: Flights from Knock to Milan this Winter

Ireland West Airport today welcomes the announcement by Ryanair of a new twice weekly service to Milan (Bergamo) in Italy to operate this winter.

Flights will operate every Thursday and Sunday throughout the winter season providing easy access to one of Europe’s most beautiful, stylish and cosmopolitan cities.

Milan is a perfect weekend city break and recognised as one of the world’s most important fashion capitals, but it also has a wealth of interesting museums and things to see and do. Some of the city’s most beautiful attractions include the Duomo di Milano, an impressive Opera House, a striking castle, ancient churches and a great variety of museums and art galleries. For football lovers take in a Serie A game or Champions league match in the famous San Siro stadium home to European giants AC Milan and current Serie A Champions Inter Milan.

For those that also want to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city life, only an hour outside Milan you could be enjoying some of Europe’s finest and most stunning lakes such as Lake Garda and Lake Como which are a must see when you visit Milan and why not go a little further afield and take in a day trip to stunning Venice?

For the first time in a number of years, the Milan service will also provide easy access to some of the most beautiful skiing spots in Europe making it a great choice for a winter sky holiday with a number of top ski resorts within 90 minutes to two hours drive of Bergamo

Today’s announcement is a major vote in confidence in the airport as the airport looks to rebuild its route network post COVID-19 and means that Ryanair will now offer passengers a choice of 13 destinations across the UK and Europe to and from the airport in 2021.

Welcoming the news, Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport commented "The airport are delighted to welcome a new winter service to Milan with Ryanair, which will provide the People of the West and North West of Ireland with our first winter European city break destination, which I have no doubt will be very popular following the resumption of non-essential travel from Monday 19th July – particularly amongst the weekend break seekers and the skiing community. In addition this new service will provided a much needed tourism boost for the West and North West regions with the potential to welcome over 5,000 Italian visitors to the region this winter. We thank Ryanair for their continued unwavering support for the airport in expanding their route network during what continues to be a most challenging period."

To celebrate, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99 for travel until the end of March 2022, which must be booked by midnight Thursday 15th July. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

For further airport information log onto www.irelandwestairport.com