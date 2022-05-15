Ketchup, beer and five other TikTok hacks to buff up your jewellery!

It might be the scourge of household stains but tomato ketchup could help your jewellery shine!

The jewellery experts at Ingle & Rhode have compiled a ‘super seven’ list of domestic products showcased on TikTok and other social media channels which are kind to your wallet and can return precious personal trinkets and gems to their former glory.

Financially pressed residents need not invest in specialist products to clean their silver, gold and gemstones - they may already have useful items in their cupboards.

However, while many of these hacks are known to work, Ingle & Rhode strongly recommends checking with your jeweller before trying any of these at home, as some gems and jewellery can be damaged by chemicals. If you have any concerns, it's always safer to ask your jeweller to give your jewellery a professional clean and polish.

A spokesman for Ingle & Rhode said: “If you want to get that new look back for your jewellery there are a surprising number of everyday products which could help bring back the gleam and shine.

“There are lots of ideas on TikTok and other social media channels to not only help you get creative when restoring your jewellery but can also save vital pennies on already squeezed household budgets. But don’t forget you can contact your jeweller for a professional clean and polish.”

Here are some of the ideas* to consider from Ingle & Rhode - inspired by social media:

Tomato sauce: You can immerse a ring, earring or bracelet in a bowl of tomato ketchup for a few minutes and it will give your jewellery a new lease of life. *Don’t leave silver in tomato sauce for a long time though. Rinse, dry and polish for a super shine.

Light-coloured beer: A favourite for a relaxing evening in front of the TV, beer can be a good excuse to help resurrect your gold rings. Put some beer onto a soft cloth and rub the ring, then allow to dry - *not for use on gemstones.

Aluminium foil: promotes the chemical process called ion exchange. Line a bowl with foil, fill it with hot water and mix a tablespoon of bleach-free laundry detergent. Soak the jewellery for a minute and allow to air dry.

Denture tablets: These can help bring a diamond or sapphire back to life, just by placing it in a glass of water with a denture tablet for even just a few minutes. Then rinse and buff dry for best results.

Mild shampoo: Delicate shampoo such as baby shampoo can give pearls, opals and turquoise a new lease of life. Simply mix some of the shampoo with warm water and use a soft brush such as a make-up brush and polish each item in turn. *Do not soak the jewellery though.

Vodka: Some gemstones can benefit from being treated in vodka. You can put a ring in vodka for just a few moments, clean and dry and the results will sparkle!

Baking soda: more commonly used for cooking, this is an excellent product to help make your jewellery shine. Create a paste of baking soda and water and apply to silver with a sponge, before rubbing and buffing for a smooth finish. *Only use this hack on silver and gold - not gemstones themselves.

* Be aware not all jewellery is suitable for all treatments. See the above advice for more details.