Irish Postmasters Union thanks retiring Postmasters for their service

The Irish Postmasters Union (IPU) today thanked and wished well Postmasters and Postmistresses across the country who have voluntarily opted to close their Post Offices. Amongst those to close their doors for the final time today is Killargue Post Office.

This follows the announcement this week by An Post that 159 Post Offices have opted to retire and accept a voluntary exit package offered under a plan which was agreed between the IPU and An Post.

The €50m investment plan was agreed by the IPU Executive and An Post last April and supported by 80% of IPU members in a Ballot.

IPU General Secretary Ned O’Hara said, "It is with regret that any Post Office is closing. However, the IPU would like to thank all Postmasters and Postmistresses who have opted for the exit package for their service as colleagues and as community people over many years. The Union understands and respects their decision.

"For many years the IPU has highlighted the serious challenges faced by the Post Office Network and we backed a reform and development plan last May. This plan aims to secure as strong a future as possible and we believe it is the best way forward”, he said.

A key part of the plan is commitment by An Post that significant new services would be rolled out to all remaining Post Offices including:

•Motor tax, vehicle registration and driving licences

• Identity verification

• A foreign exchange card

• Additional Bill Pay services.



"We need to see this part of the plan now begin implementation. The IPU is today calling on An Post to publish a timeline for roll out of new services, so as the 960 Post Offices can offer more services to the public and develop their businesses," Mr O’Hara said.

A further review of the Network is planned to take place in 2020. It also stressed the fundamental importance of Social Welfare payments continuing to be transacted in Post Offices in the long term.

For more on the closure of Killargue Post Office see next Wednesday's Leitrim Observer.

