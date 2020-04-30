70th birthday wishes sent to Leitrim lady

Aisling and Lisa Brady would like to wish their mother Ann a very happy 70th birthday which takes place on May 4. Due to Covid-19 they cannot be there with her to celebrate her special day.

Ann who lives in Ballinamore is a retired home help worker who up until recently enjoyed a gardening course, women’s groups, and fitness classes and loves nothing more than getting away for trips over to Wales to her eldest daughter Aisling who lives there with her husband Paul and two-year-old son Cian.

Ann also enjoys getting away for an annual trip in January for her youngest daughterLisa’s birthday. Lisa is living in Donegal and works for the HSE and is currently helping patients who have Covid-19.

Ann is described as a kind and generous person who is always just a phone call away. Together Aisling, Paul and Cian along with Lisa and her boyfriend Adrian want wish to send her special birthday wishes - “We love you and miss you loads but the celebrations will be mighty when this is all over. Your grandson Cian cannot wait to see his granny, for cuddles, adventures and footy.”